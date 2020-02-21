Interactive Radar

McDonald’s to start selling hamburger, cheese, pickle, scented candles

News

by: WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — It’s always a good feeling when you get home and the whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen.

Now, you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburgers and baked bread with…a candle; six candles to be exact.

The Quarter-Pounder scented pack features the smells of bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese onion and beef.

The candles aren’t for sale yet, but you can check them out on the McDonald’s Golden Arches Unlimited merchandise website.

