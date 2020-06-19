McDonald’s to hire 260K people this summer

(CNN) — Need a job? McDonald’s is beefing up staff this summer.
The fast food chain says it’s hiring 260,000 people for full and part time roles. It comes as McDonald’s prepared to reopen its dining rooms after a majority were temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In May, McDonald’s laid out the new safety precautions it will put in place. Employees have to wear personal protective equipment and wash their hands every hour.
As for customers, they will see stickers on floors encouraging social distancing, blocked off tables and no more self-serve drinks.
