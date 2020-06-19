McDonald’s to hire 260K people this summer

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind a McDonald’s in Ebensburg, Pa. Starbucks and McDonalds told The Associated Press on July 18, 2016, that they’re in the process of implementing technology to filter pornography from Wi-Fi connections at their stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — Need a job? McDonald’s is beefing up staff this summer.

The fast food chain says it’s hiring 260,000 people for full and part time roles. It comes as McDonald’s prepared to reopen its dining rooms after a majority were temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, McDonald’s laid out the new safety precautions it will put in place. Employees have to wear personal protective equipment and wash their hands every hour.

As for customers, they will see stickers on floors encouraging social distancing, blocked off tables and no more self-serve drinks.

LATEST STORIES