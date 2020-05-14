McDonald’s running Free Fries on Fry Day deal

(NEWS10) — McDonald’s is offering an extra free Medium Fry for a limited time on Fridays.
The deal, “Free Fries on Fry Day” and will run through June 28. To get the free treat, you will have to make a $1 purchase at least using the McDonald’s app.
The deal is valid for one order per customer. It’s only available only at participating McDonald’s locations.
