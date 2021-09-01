McDonald’s new Glazed Pull Apart Donut now available

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Wednesday, September 1, McDonald’s new Glazed Pull Apart Donut is available for a limited time.

The new Glazed Pull Apart Donut is available anytime a day for a limited time only at participating restaurants nationwide.  

