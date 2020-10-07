McDonald’s just added these 3 items to its menu

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — After the craze produced by McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets, the fast-food giant is turning to its sweet tooth with its latest menu offerings.

McDonald’s says it’s expanding its McCafé Bakery lineup with three new offerings available starting October 28.

You’ll soon be able to enjoy an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. The company says these are the first additions to its bakery lineup in the last eight years.

McDonald’s USA vice president, brand and menu strategy Linda VanGosen said the additions grow a strong breakfast brand that’s been around for five decades.

“We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup,” said VanGosen in a news release. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

McCafé coffee has been around since 2009.

