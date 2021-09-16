McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers

McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers through their McDonald’s app.

This offer is only available on Saturday, September 18, through the McDonald’s app. You are only allowed to use this offer one time, which means only one burger per customer.

