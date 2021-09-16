ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers through their McDonald’s app.
This offer is only available on Saturday, September 18, through the McDonald’s app. You are only allowed to use this offer one time, which means only one burger per customer.
More from NEWS10
- Amsterdam police officer entertains kids who have long waits at bus stops
- Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ named Greatest Song of All Time by Rolling Stone
- What are fidget toys, ‘pop its’ and dough balls? Why are they so popular during the pandemic?
- McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers
- Albany County reports 106 new COVID cases in Sept. 16 update