Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins for ‘holiday’

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
McDonalds_Fresh_Beef_76459-159532.jpg83484030

FILE- In this April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at thousands of restaurants, a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to […]

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free egg McMuffins Monday.

That is the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971. So, the chain says it is celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning. They will need the McDonald’s app to do so.

Wendy’s new breakfast lineup includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play