McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins for ‘holiday’

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free egg McMuffins Monday.

That is the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.

McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

The sandwiches have been around since 1971. So, the chain says it is celebrating 50 years a year early.

Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning. They will need the McDonald’s app to do so.

Wendy’s new breakfast lineup includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.