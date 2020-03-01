McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins for ‘holiday’

(CNN) — McDonald’s will offer free egg McMuffins Monday.
That is the same day Wendy’s will launch its breakfast menu.
McDonald’s is calling March 2 “National Egg McMuffin Day.”
The sandwiches have been around since 1971. So, the chain says it is celebrating 50 years a year early.
Customers can get the free sandwiches between 6 and 10:30 in the morning. They will need the McDonald’s app to do so.
Wendy’s new breakfast lineup includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.