McDonald’s auctioning $90K Golden Shamrock Shake to celebrate 50 years

CHICAGO, IL. (NEWS0) — Shamrock Shake season is upon us and in celebration of its 50th year, fans will have the chance to win a Golden Shamrock Shake valued at almost $100,000.

Fans can enter to win the Golden Shamrock Shake by placing a bid on the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for Charity page.

“The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we’re excited to partner with McDonald’s as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,” said Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan. “The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate.”

Sales from the Shamrock Shake sparked the creation of the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974. All proceeds from the winning bid will go to support the charity in its mission to help families with ill or injured children stay close to the resources they need during difficult times.

The Golden Shamrock Shake Auction Details:

Condition: New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50 th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake

New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50 anniversary of the Shamrock Shake Appraised Value: Nearly $100,000*; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones

Nearly $100,000*; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones Auction Begins: Tues. February 25 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Tues. February 25 at 5:00 a.m. ET Auction Ends: Fri. March 6 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Fri. March 6 at 5:00 a.m. ET Starting Bid: $1

$1 Beneficiary: All proceeds from the winning bid will benefitRonald McDonald House Charities (RMHC)

McDonald’s is giving customers an additional chance to be entered to win the Golden Shamrock Shake through its app.

Fans who purchase a Shamrock Shake or the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry and pay through the app by March 6 will automatically be entered to win.

For more on the contest visit GoldenShamrockShake.com