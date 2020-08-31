ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McDonald’s restaurants are planning a one-day statewide hiring event on September 2. The event is announced as states begin to ease restrictions and McDonald’s plan to reopen their indoor dining areas.
Job seekers can head into any McDonald’s restaurant on September 2. Applications can also be filled out online, or by texting ‘mcdworksforme’ to 36453.
Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly afterwards with a link where they can continue their application process.
LATEST STORIES
- McDonald’s announce statewide ‘hiring event’
- Vermont state police investigating Rutland County shooting
- Custom tricycle stolen from 12-year-old Michigan boy with special needs
- Arizona State student group slammed for raising money for Kenosha gunman
- Ice cream launched in honor of Tiz the Law