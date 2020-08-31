McDonald’s announce statewide ‘hiring event’

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McDonald’s restaurants are planning a one-day statewide hiring event on September 2. The event is announced as states begin to ease restrictions and McDonald’s plan to reopen their indoor dining areas.

Job seekers can head into any McDonald’s restaurant on September 2. Applications can also be filled out online, or by texting ‘mcdworksforme’ to 36453.

Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly afterwards with a link where they can continue their application process.

