McCoy amends emergency order capping third-party delivery fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive McCoy announced an amendment to his Dec. 14 Emergency Order capping third-party delivery fees at 15%. Marketing and other fees will now be capped at 5% of the purchase price. The amended order will take effect immediately.

“I’ve heard first-hand from business owners about their struggles to keep the lights on during the pandemic, having to make the impossible decision to either shutdown or dip into their life savings to stay afloat,” said County Executive McCoy. “Meanwhile, some of the biggest online food delivery companies have only seen their revenues skyrocket this year since the outbreak started. That’s why I issued an Emergency Order capping third-party delivery fees to 15%. Unfortunately, we’ve gotten multiple reports from local restaurants recently that delivery, marketing and other fees combined can still amount to over 20% or even 30% of the purchase price. Price gouging has no place in Albany County and this needs to stop.”

“For Lark Street business owners, this is simply about surviving and protecting the livelihoods of their employees,” said Patrick Noonan, Chairman of the BID. “While third party delivery systems may play an important role for restaurants and customers, their fee structures are unfair and simply don’t work, especially during a pandemic.”