McBreak in: Ballston Spa man reportedly breaks into McDonald’s location

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Brust, 31, of Ballston Spa after he allegedly broke into a McDonald’s afterhours, stole and destroyed property.

Police say Monday around 4 a.m. Brust was arrested following an investigation into a burglary that happened at the McDonalds on Church Avenue. Brust reportedly stole food and other items and willfully destroyed property belonging to the McDonalds Corporation.

A search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office where proceeds from the burglary as well as other evidence were recovered during the search.

Brust has been charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Burglary in the Third Degree

Brust was arraigned in the Ballston Town Court and released to Pre-Trial Services.