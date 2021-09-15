BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Brust, 31, of Ballston Spa after he allegedly broke into a McDonald’s afterhours, stole and destroyed property.
Police say Monday around 4 a.m. Brust was arrested following an investigation into a burglary that happened at the McDonalds on Church Avenue. Brust reportedly stole food and other items and willfully destroyed property belonging to the McDonalds Corporation.
A search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office where proceeds from the burglary as well as other evidence were recovered during the search.
Brust has been charged with the following:
- Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
- Burglary in the Third Degree
Brust was arraigned in the Ballston Town Court and released to Pre-Trial Services.
More from NEWS10
- New Yorker claims upstate doctor accused of insemination with own sperm is his father
- Time running out for towns to deny marijuana dispensaries
- Antique furniture, WWII weapons, and more up for auction in Schenectady
- McBreak in: Ballston Spa man reportedly breaks into McDonald’s location
- Sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography