McBreak in: Ballston Spa man reportedly breaks into McDonald’s location

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bryan Brust allegedly broke into a McDonald's location after hours.

Bryan Brust allegedly broke into a McDonald’s location after hours.

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Brust, 31, of Ballston Spa after he allegedly broke into a McDonald’s afterhours, stole and destroyed property.

Police say Monday around 4 a.m. Brust was arrested following an investigation into a burglary that happened at the McDonalds on Church Avenue. Brust reportedly stole food and other items and willfully destroyed property belonging to the McDonalds Corporation.

A search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office where proceeds from the burglary as well as other evidence were recovered during the search.

Brust has been charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
  • Burglary in the Third Degree

Brust was arraigned in the Ballston Town Court and released to Pre-Trial Services.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19