RENSSELAER N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state of emergency was declared in the city of Rensselaer Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Michael Stammel said the declaration was made to allow the city to provide proper staffing and necessary resources to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They said the state of emergency is to help prevent the spread of the virus and to fight to flatten the curve.

As of Wednesday morning there were 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County.