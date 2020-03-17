Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Mayor Sheehan makes announcement at 3 p.m.

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan provided an update regarding essential City services, staffing levels, and other efforts underway to assist residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak