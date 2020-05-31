Breaking News
Mayor Sheehan extends curfew following Saturday night riots

Albany City Officials address community following Saturday night riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany Police Chief Hawkins, and Deputy Police Chief Hogan spoke about Saturday night’s events.

Mayor Sheehan extended the citywide curfew through Sunday following the riots that ensued Saturday night.

The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, Mayor Sheehan said a 15-year-old and 18-year-old were shot Saturday night amid the riots. No additional information has been released on their conditions at this time.

This is a developing story, additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

