Mayor Sheehan and Chief Hawkins address South Station incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Chief Eric Hawkins held a press briefing at 2 p.m. concerning what they call a ‘riot’ at the Albany Police South Station on Wednesday. You can watch the event on the player above. Surveillance and body-worn camera footage were shown at the news conference.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, protesters began marching westbound down Western Avenue. The group then began marching southbound down Quail Street, before heading East on Madison Avenue towards Lark Street.

Protestors ended at the Albany Police South Station where a window was reportedly broken and bottles were being thrown at officers. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.