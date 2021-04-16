Mayor Sheehan and Chief Hawkins address South Station incident

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Chief Eric Hawkins held a press briefing at 2 p.m. concerning what they call a ‘riot’ at the Albany Police South Station on Wednesday. You can watch the event on the player above. Surveillance and body-worn camera footage were shown at the news conference.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, protesters began marching westbound down Western Avenue. The group then began marching southbound down Quail Street, before heading East on Madison Avenue towards Lark Street.

Protestors ended at the Albany Police South Station where a window was reportedly broken and bottles were being thrown at officers. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire