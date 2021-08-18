Mayor of Troy introduces recycling, waste services mobile App

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Mayor Patrick Madden announces “CleanUp Troy,” a mobile app along with a new Facebook page, for the City’s Department of Recycling and Resource Management.

“We’re excited to roll out the new ‘CleanUp Troy’ mobile app, the latest in ongoing education and outreach efforts around recycling opportunities and solid waste management services in our community,” Mayor Madden Says.

Residents of Troy, who use city recycling and waste services enter their address to view their collection calendar, as well as information of resources to city recycling and waste management services.

The app features “Waste Wizard” which residents can use to search disposal methods for products and materials they may be unsure of.

“This app is a digital resource designed to help inform and engage our community on available recycling and trash collection services, putting the latest information at the fingertips of residents, businesses, and families,” Mayor Madden said.

Users can also receive push notifications, to changes in their weekly recycling and trash pickup schedule.

“I encourage all residents to download today and get connected with City Hall’s sustainability efforts,” Mayor Madden said.

As part of City’s Hall’s sustainability efforts to encourage the public to reduce, reuse, and recycle materials whenever possible. The Facebook page will provide updates on regular content regarding environmentally-conscious practices and community initiatives.

Troy residents interested in learning more about recycling and sustainability initiatives can sign up for the Recycling Matters newsletter, a monthly online publication from the City’s Department of Recycling and Resource Management. The newsletter features a monthly topic, events schedule, and community news section.