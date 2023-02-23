Primeau will step in as Director of Operations for the City of Cohoes.

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Mayor Bill Keeler appointed Amanda Primeau as Director of Operations for the City of Cohoes. The former Director of Operations, Theresa Bourgeois, resigned effective February 22 due to injuries sustained in an accident in December.

There are critical deadlines both on existing projects and unprecedented funding opportunities. Given how small the staff is, I thought it was essential that I step aside so that others could step in and do the job full-time, at full speed,” Bourgeois said.

Primeau has worked in the Mayor’s Office for over a decade and has prior experience handling the duties of the Director of Operations. “She is fundamental to the day-to-day operations of the city,” said Mayor Keeler. “Whether it is assisting in a crisis, helping coordinate signature events like the Mac-n-Cheese Bowl that attracts thousands to the city, or meeting essential reporting requirements, Amanda is involved in getting it done.”