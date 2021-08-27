Mayor Madden announces promotion to assistant chief of Troy police

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 26, Mayor Patrick Madden today announced the promotion of Captain Steven Barker to the rank of Assistant Chief of the Troy Police Department.

Asst. Cheif Baker served 12 years with the Troy Police department with previous roles in patrol investigation, training, and most currently an assistant to the Technology & Grants unit recent priorities of administering the deployment of the body-worn camera project and upgrades to the City’s street camera network.

“The department will benefit greatly from the promotion of Captain Barker to this leadership position. He represents a new generation of law enforcement professionals who bring a wide range of skills and knowledge to their roles within the department.” Mayor Madden said. “I am confident he will uphold the standards of excellence expected of our police department, and help shape the future of TPD in their mission to serve and protect the residents, families, and businesses of Troy.”

Asst. Cheif Baker is the recipient of several commendations, unit and division citations with a BA in Public Administration and Information Technologies, and a recent graduate of an NYS DCJS Evidence-based policing course led by George Mason University.

Additional assignments include alternate Patrol commander for the 2nd and 3rd platoons, public information officer, and commander of the Homeland Security team.

“I am humbled to continue serving the residents and families of Troy as Assistant Police Chief. With the support and assistance of my fellow officers, command staff, and department leadership, I will strive to meet the challenges and responsibilities that this new position entails. Assistant Chief Barker said, “I thank Mayor Madden for this opportunity to serve the community and help move our department forward.”

Former Troy Chief of Police Daniel DeWolf said he welcomes and congratulates Barker for his leadership ability, he is respected and admired by department members and the community we serve.

Asst. Chief Barker was born, raised, and lives in the Capital District with his wife & daughter.

Details of the Assistant Chief promotion ceremony will be announced at a later date