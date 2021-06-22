Mayor Madden announces completion of 7th Avenue Park in Troy’s Central neighborhood

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden Tuesday announced the completion of the newly renovated 7th Avenue Park in Troy’s Central neighborhood. The park was unveiled during a ceremony on Saturday and reportedly cost around $1.2 million to update.

“We are thrilled to officially open the newly-renovated 7th Avenue Park to the public this summer. Upgrades and improvements to the park will provide countless opportunities for safe activities for our community’s children and young people to enjoy for years to come,” said Mayor Madden. “I applaud the efforts of our project partners, including New York State and Governor Cuomo, One Troy, Commission on Economic Opportunity, the Troy Police Department, and our state representatives—Senator Breslin and Assemblymember McDonald—for securing the funds to transform this space into a vibrant, active public space for enjoyment of Troy families and children.”

Renovations include:

Two new basketball courts

New splash pad

Bathroom facilities

New playground equipment

Pavilion

New fencing and lighting.

Officials say nearly half of the project costs were funded by the City, with additional funds from private funders, and the One Troy initiative with help from the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI). Additional state grant funds for the project were reportedly secured by Senator Neil Breslin and Assemblyman John McDonald.

“I was proud to advocate for the residents of Troy and acquire supplemental funding for the newly dedicated, Geneva Pompey Park. The new basketball courts, pavilion, splash pad, and playground equipment will benefit families in the neighborhood and honor longtime North Central Troy resident, Geneva Pompey,” said Senator Neil Breslin.

“Our parks improve our quality of life in many ways, provide an important place to gather, and are a great resource to improve our mental and physical health. Thank you to the City of Troy and all of the partners who worked together to bring these upgrades to the 7th Avenue Park,” said Assemblymember John McDonald III.

“The One Troy project is a result of the Governor’s Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI) and is dedicated to bringing together community partners to help eradicate poverty in the North Central and Hillside North neighborhoods of Troy,” said Katherine Maciol, CEO and President of Commission on Economic Opportunity. “Over the last few years, there has been an incredible amount of work to better connect the neighborhood, nonprofits and local government to identify and harness the resources that will improve the quality of life in this community. The local residents identified the primary focus areas of the project in an event in this park over four years ago, including housing, safety, community revitalization, employment and youth services. One Troy donated over $70,000 to the 7th Avenue Park renovation and it symbolizes a wonderful culmination of all the work completed to make this project a success!”

Project construction began in early 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the completion date was pushed back. However, the project was labeled as a priority in the Mayor’s 2020 State of the City Address, according to officials.

The park was reportedly dedicated as “Geneva Pompey Park” in honor of longtime North Central Troy resident, Geneva Pompey who is said to have watched over the community from her front porch for over 53 years. The grassroots effort was led by neighbors and community members who successfully petitioned the City to dedicate the park in her honor, officials say.

“We are honored to recognize Geneva Pompey for her countless contributions to the North Central neighborhood,” added Mayor Madden. “Dedicating the 7th Avenue Park in her name is a small, but meaningful acknowledgement of her over five-decade presence on the block of 7th and Ingalls Avenue, and her generosity shown toward the children and families of the local community.”

The Geneva Pompey 7th Avenue Park is open daily, from sunrise to sunset. For more info, go online.