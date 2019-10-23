Mayor: Landfill erosion from recent rain to blame for fumes at Rensselaer Schools

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The odors bothering students, teachers and staff at Rensselaer City Schools Tuesday was the result of erosion from recent rains at the Dunn Landfill, according to Rensselaer Mayor Rich Mooney.

Students took to social media to complain about what they call unbearable smells coming from the landfill. The ‘rotten egg’ smells are from hydrogen sulfide which is emitted when the waste is exposed to the elements.

Covering the waste is one of the many requirements the Department of Environmental Conservation put on the landfill after the countless complaints form residents from last year.

The DEC is also looking to institute other changes. “Hopefully the more robust gas collection system the DEC is talking about will mitigate these events,” Superintendent Joseph Kardash told News10.

We reached out to the Dunn Landfill for comment but they chose not to provide one Wednesday.