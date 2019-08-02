Mayor dispels rumors of Arbor Hill Park closing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is saying rumors that Arbor Hill Park is closing are not true.

Mayor Sheehan said a resident made the claim at Thursday night’s community meeting.

After investing more than $700,000 in improvements to the park, the Sheehan administration remains committed to supporting the Arbor Hill sports complex.

Office of the Mayor of Albany

The Mayor’s office released a statement saying the park is open and the city is fully funding a youth basketball program and other youth camps being held at the park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play