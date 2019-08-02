Mayor dispels rumors of Arbor Hill Park closing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is saying rumors that Arbor Hill Park is closing are not true.
Mayor Sheehan said a resident made the claim at Thursday night’s community meeting.
After investing more than $700,000 in improvements to the park, the Sheehan administration remains committed to supporting the Arbor Hill sports complex.Office of the Mayor of Albany
The Mayor’s office released a statement saying the park is open and the city is fully funding a youth basketball program and other youth camps being held at the park.