Mayor dispels rumors of Arbor Hill Park closing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is saying rumors that Arbor Hill Park is closing are not true.

Mayor Sheehan said a resident made the claim at Thursday night’s community meeting.

After investing more than $700,000 in improvements to the park, the Sheehan administration remains committed to supporting the Arbor Hill sports complex. Office of the Mayor of Albany

The Mayor’s office released a statement saying the park is open and the city is fully funding a youth basketball program and other youth camps being held at the park.