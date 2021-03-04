Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo over comments he made about New York City while addressing his sexual harassment allegations.

“He was disrespectful to the people of New York City. This city has been heroic. The people of this city have been heroic,” Mayor de Blasio said Thursday.

When Cuomo apologized Wednesday for making women feel uncomfortable but maintained that he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone despite the allegations, he was questioned by reporters about his ability to work and complete the state’s budget amid calls for his resignation.

The governor said he would not resign because there are too many things to do, including making New York City functional and safe again.

Cuomo then referenced the rise in crime and homelessness and how many people have left the city during the pandemic.

De Blasio slammed the governor for “trying to distract attention from his own problems.”

“He should try to address his own problems, not try and put down the people of New York City,” the mayor said.

De Blasio also compared Cuomo’s comments as something Trump would have done.

“Throw out some sharp terminologies and gaudy pictures of what’s happening that don’t represent the reality.”

Mayor de Blasio also said Cuomo was not a good leader and used his power for the wrong things, including demanding people be fired.

De Blasio has previously said a full investigation needs to be done on the allegations against the governor. However, if he cannot govern, he needs to step aside.

Despite calls for his resignation, the governor asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of a state attorney general investigation into the harassment allegations before forming an opinion on what happened.

“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said. “Get the facts, please, before forming an opinion.”

During his apology, the governor also reiterated his support for an independent investigation of the sexual harassment claims that will culminate with a public report.

“I will fully cooperate with that review,” Cuomo said.

Prior to the harassment accusations, the Queens-born politician faced backlash for an alleged February tirade against New York Assemblyman Ron Kim, who questioned the governor’s handling of COVID-19 in state nursing homes.

The state lawmaker called Cuomo an “abuser” in an interview with the PIX11 Morning News after Cuomo allegedly threatened to ruin Kim’s career if he did not fall in line with the governor.

Kim was among several officials who called for an investigation into the Cuomo administration’s alleged coverup of nursing home fatalities from COVID-19.

The scandals have tested the limits of the Democratic Party’s support as Democrats grapple with one of the first political headaches of the post-Trump era.

Few Democrats have come to Cuomo’s rescue. But they haven’t explicitly condemned him, either.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that they plan to introduce legislation to strip emergency powers from Cuomo. These powers were granted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, President Joe Biden, a longtime Cuomo ally, declined to stand behind the embattled governor.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president supports the state attorney general’s probe. She noted that Biden requires people to be treated with civility and respect in his administration.

The Associated Press and PIX11 contributed to this report