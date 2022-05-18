MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Mayfield announced that the construction process is about to begin on the new Mayfield water tower. Three bids have been awarded for the construction of the new tower.

The new tower will be located off the Town Highway Department access road, just off Route 30. The current water tower is turning 100 years old this year. The Village of Mayfield is proud of their team and all of their hard work, especially that of Clerk-Treasurer Terri Brubaker. They were able to secure a total of $1 Million in grants toward the $2.4 Million expense of the new tower.

Construction Bids:

Resolution #20: Motion to approve Contract #1, General Construction for water tower project, to James H. Maloy, Inc. in the amount of $333,000

Resolution #21: Motion to approve Contract #2, Tank Construction for water tower project, to Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors in the amount of $1,571,299

Resolution #22: Motion to approve Contract #3, Electrical Construction for water tower project, to Amaha Electrical in the amount of $184,000

The construction of the new water tower will begin immediately and it is expected that this project will be completed at the latest, by the Fall of 2023. The old Tower will be taken down at the latest, by the end of 2025.