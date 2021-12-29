Mayfield residents receive over $72,000 in donations for emergency needs

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Association have received donations of over $72,500, since December 13. Officials say donations were made by individuals, families, and businesses to assist the residents of Mayfield, Independence Kentucky Bank, and their County.

According to officials, the money is being wired to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, Independence Bank of Kentucky, which filed for 501(c) 3 non-profit status. All funds will be distributed to aid local residents with expenses not covered by insurance or other government aid.

The Sheriff’s office has acknowledged receiving donations from several states and from multiple counties around NYS, especially the Capitol District and the Adirondacks. Contributions will be used to assist residents with medical, housing, mental health, clothing, and other emergency needs.

Donations are still being accepted. Anyone wishing to make a donation should be made out to the FCS Association, c\o the FC Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 20, Johnstown, New York, 12095 or dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office on Rt. 29, Johnstown.

