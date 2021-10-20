Mayfield man sentenced for child sex abuse

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted:
MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mayfield man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and 10 years of post release supervision for sexual abuse of a minor. Bryan Knapp, 33, is also required to register as a sex offender prior to his release.

On June 22, 2019, a complaint was made to the Fulton County Sheriff of an incident in Mayfield involving Bryan Knapp and a child who was 11 years old when the sexual abuse occurred.

Knapp was found guilty on July 20, 2021 on the following charges:

  • Sexual abuse in the first degree (class D felony)
  • Coercion in the first degree (class D felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor)

“This case was the result of hard work by members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the
District Attorney’s Office and ultimately would not have been possible without the testimony of
a brave girl who spoke up and told her story of abuse to strangers in a courtroom,” prosecutors said in a statement.

