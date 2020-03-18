Mayfield HS senior wins scholarship for original artwork

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Mayfield High School senior Marriana Mattice was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her artwork showing what a day in the life of a school bus looks like.

The annual competition was created by the bus company to recognize artists in high schools across the state.

The scholarship will be paid to the college Mattice attends in the fall. Her artwork will be displayed at Mayfield Junior-Senior High School and will be shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts in the state.

Mattice said her artwork “captures what a bus endures throughout the seasons. No matter what conditions – snow to sun – a bus is there through it all.”

“Marriana is extremely creative and possesses natural artistic talent. I’m thrilled that Leonard Bus Sales chose her as the winner of their A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition and is providing her with a scholarship to attend college next year,” said Marriana’s art teacher, Mr. Lebediker.

“Marriana’s artwork is an inspiration for everyone at Leonard Bus Sales, and we are honored that her drawing will be displayed in our facilities and in school districts around the state for years to come,” said Leonard Bus Sales Director of Business Integration, Stacey Bruce

