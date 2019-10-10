Mavis, DMV respond to allegations brakes weren’t serviced on limo involved in deadly crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that oversees auto repair garages across the state, is responding to allegations a Saratoga Springs business engaged in fraud against customers.

“The NYS DMV takes consumer protection very seriously and we have no tolerance for anyone who uses unscrupulous business practices to cheat customers. “ Lisa Koumjian – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

A letter released yesterday by the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office summarizes an interview with the former manager of Mavis Discount Tire on Broadway. Virgil Park claimed Mavis was supposed to do brake work on the limo involved in the Schoharie crash, but that never happened. Park alleged the parts were returned instead of installed, and the labor paid for but never done.

He told prosecutors he didn’t perform the DMV inspection of the limo, but someone else was able to do so. It’s unclear at this point if Mavis should’ve been allowed to inspect the limo, or if it falls under a different inspection category. Park claims the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was listed on some paperwork as a 2002 Ford Excursion (SUV) and a Ford F350 (pickup truck).

“The DMV investigates auto repair shops based on customer complaints, and when warranted, conducts audits and sends in under-cover vehicles to be serviced to ensure the business is following DMV regulations and all consumer protection laws.” Lisa Koumjian – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

A firm representing Mavis Discount Tire are calling the statements made by Park inaccurate or misleading. The say the limo traveled more than a thousand miles over several months since it was last serviced at Mavis.

“Mavis is committed to providing high quality, safe, affordable services to our customers. Our service and billing policies are honest, fair and sound and we vehemently disagree with any allegations to the contrary. Mr. Hussain and his criminal defense lawyers are attempting to falsely attack Mavis in a desperate diversion tactic to shift responsibility away from Mr. Hussain, where it solely belongs.” Spokesperson for Mavis Discount Tire

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine is facing a 20 count indictment for criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter, one count for each victim of the October, 2018 crash. His attorneys believe the letter exonerate Hussain.

“Mavis’s immediate reaction to protect itself, and improperly deflect blame by self-servingly casting it upon Mr. Hussein is disheartening for multiple reasons… The company is seemingly more concerned with avoiding legal liability than safeguarding its customers and the general public.” Joe Tacopina, Chad Seiggel and Lee Kindlon – Counsel for Nauman Hussain

Mavis contends Hussain committed serious crimes by defying an order to take the vehicle out of service.

“Mavis did not cause the accident, however, and bears no legal responsibility for it. Mavis continues to fully cooperate with authorities as a witness in the criminal case against Mr. Hussain.” Spokesperson for Mavis Discount Tire

In a letter back to District Attorney Susan Mallery, attorneys for Hussain say the the evidence against him is deficient, and the charges against him should be dropped. They say if the allegations are correct, Mavis indulged in ‘corporate greed’

“Nothing undertaken by Mr. Hussein caused the limousine to experience such brake failure and end twenty lives… the purportedly removed DOT sticker which Mavis touts as a distraction had nothing to do with brake failure and, therefore, did not legally cause this accident.” Joe Tacopina, Chad Seiggel and Lee Kindlon – Counsel for Nauman Hussain

The DMV says it just learned of these allegations against Mavis yesterday through media reports, adding it will pursue them to the fullest extent of their authority.