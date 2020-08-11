AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey says he’ll interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost authority on infectious diseases, Thursday on Instagram Live.
The actor, University of Texas at Austin professor and Austinite posted on his Instagram account that he’ll talk with Dr. Fauci at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. McConaughey described the interview as “talkin’ shop with Dr. Fauci.”
McConaughey has 3.8 million followers on the social media platform and is also in the midst of promoting his memoir, “Greenlights,” set to be released in October.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- ‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 cancels fall sports
- Matthew McConaughey to interview Dr. Fauci Thursday on Instagram Live
- Bills RB Devin Singletary ready for a bigger workload in year two
- Does working from home create “equal playing field” for white collar moms?
- Off the Beaten Path: ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ Scavenger Hunt