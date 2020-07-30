Mattel unveils 2020 Presidential campaign Barbies

(CNN Newsource) — Mattel, the company that sells Barbie unveiled a new 2020 campaign line of dolls.

The line up features four diverse dolls. The company said they each play a role in the election process.

One is candidate, a campaign manager, fundraiser and a voter.

Along with the new brand of dolls, Mattel is teaming up with “She Should Run”, a nonprofit that supports women running for office.

Both organizations say their goal is to inspire and educate future leaders.

