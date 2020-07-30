(CNN Newsource) — Mattel, the company that sells Barbie unveiled a new 2020 campaign line of dolls.
The line up features four diverse dolls. The company said they each play a role in the election process.
One is candidate, a campaign manager, fundraiser and a voter.
Along with the new brand of dolls, Mattel is teaming up with “She Should Run”, a nonprofit that supports women running for office.
Both organizations say their goal is to inspire and educate future leaders.
LATEST STORIES
- Orwell man remembered as standout athlete dies in waterfall jump
- Giants left tackle Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season
- US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
- Crocs that smell like fried chicken sold out fast
- Mattel unveils 2020 Presidential campaign Barbies