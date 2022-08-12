ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Matt Putorti is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 21st Congressional district.

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the massive 21st district which stretches from St. Lawrence County in the north to Schoharie County in the south.

Putorti is an attorney who wants to focus on lowering the coast of living, protecting social right he claims are under attack and fighting climate change. He would also bring something to the district no other candidate can.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who grew up in the district, who went to public school in the district, who voted in the district prior to running,” said Putorti. He adds, “this race is very personal, I want to fight for my home.”

When asked about his support, Putorti said, “I think they want to see somebody who’s going to be very honest about things that matter and how we’re going to tackle them.” Putorti, who is facing fellow democrat Matt Castelli, sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 21st Congressional district.