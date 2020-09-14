Mater Christi recreation courts closed for construction

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The recreation courts close to the Mater Christi pool on the premises of the New York State Correctional Services Training Academy will be closed starting Monday due to construction. New fencing and a walkway will be built around the facility as a part of the ongoing project at the Training Academy.

According to City of Albany officials, the new fencing and walkway will serve as a barrier to allow children to play on the courts safely next to the training facility parking area and will also enhance the overall recreation experience for residents using the facility.

The fence and walkway work is scheduled to be completed by October 12, 2020.

LATEST STORIES