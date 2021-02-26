Master it with Mary: Viral TikTok recipes and food hacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Along with viral dances and funny cat videos, people are turning to TikTok for tasty recipes and creative culinary tricks. Here are some of News10’s Mary Wilson’s favorites:
- According to viral TikTok videos, we’ve been putting away our sliced bread all wrong. Instead of using the twisty tie, which often goes missing, twist the bag tightly then fold the top of the bag inside out over the rest of the loaf, creating an airtight seal to keep bread fresh for longer!
- Next, is the tortilla hack. Make a cut from the middle of the tortilla down to one edge, and put a different filling in each quadrant. For a breakfast version, you can use scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, and cheese. Season it with salt and pepper and then carefully fold it up so each filling has its own little pocket, forming a neat triangle. Put it in a skillet and let it sizzle! The goal? Getting all the ingredients in one delicious bite.
- Peeling garlic can be a pain. Place the cloves in bowl and, holding another bowl on top, shake ‘em up! Open to reveal peeled cloves with none of the painstaking work. You’ll need that garlic for our next trend.
- This baked feta pasta recipe has gone viral. In an oven safe dish goes a block of Greek feta cheese, 2 pints of cherry tomatoes, 4 garlic cloves, diced shallot, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Put it in the oven for 30 minutes at 400 degrees. In the meantime, bring a pot of water to boil and make 12 ounces of rotini, or any pasta of your choosing. Reserve a half cup of the pasta water. Add reserved water and pasta to the baked feta dish and stir! Garnish with fresh basil.
