Master it with Mary: Viral TikTok recipes and food hacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday the start of construction for a $854 million project to upgrade energy transmission along 93-mile of 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. The Marcy to New Scotland Transmission Upgrade Project is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher demand areas across the state.

In addition, the governor's office says the project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting hundreds of clean energy construction jobs. The project, managed jointly by LS Power Grid New York and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.