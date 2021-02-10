Master it with Mary: Unique Valentine’s treats from local businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can’t go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers for your Valentine, but if you’re trying to think outside the box this year, there are plenty of sweet ways to support local businesses.

“Saratoga is filled with food entrepreneurs,” said Joe Haedrich of Saratoga Food Tours. When the pandemic shut down group tours, Haedrich found a way to put the best of the Spa City in a box. You can find it on Etsy for $47. Inside is five chocolatey items from local women-owned businesses.

-Chillin Chocolate Peanut Butter from Jessica Arceri of Saratoga Peanut Butter

-Honey with a dipper from Hayley Stevens of Saratoga Tea & Honey

-Fudge sauce from Katie Camarro of Sundae’s Best

– Chocolate bar from Allison Rose of Saratoga Chocolate

-Wild Crafted Dragons Blood Oil from Yadira Marie of Big Breath Wellness

-Ceramic heart from Kim Repscha of Adirondack Adornments

“Many of these women started their businesses in their basement, like Jessica Arceri of the Saratoga Peanut Butter Company,” said Haedrich.

If your valentine has four paws, Harvey’s Pet in Johnstown knows this is the year to celebrate your puppy love.

“We like to call it the ‘COVID pups,’ it’s like a baby boom but for dogs,” said Christina VanValkenburgh. She says there are plenty of ways to treat them with love.

“We have one, it looks like a chocolate dipped strawberry for dogs but it’s not real chocolate because obviously they can’t have that,” she said.

The Lazy Dog Cookie Company, based in Ballston Spa, makes nutritious and delicious “Mutt Mallows.”

“This one is actually Maple Bacon Kisses, so it goes with the whole Valentine’s Day theme,” she said.