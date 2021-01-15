Master it with Mary: Hacks and apps I’m using to stick to my New Year’s resolutions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—We’re well into January and by now, many of us have already dropped our New Year’s resolutions… if we made any to begin with! So here’s a few ways I’m trying to stick to mine. Key word, “trying!”

Drink more water!

I am really great about drinking my coffee, but water—not so much. I’m trying to bring a water bottle with me everywhere I go. I bought one with time stamps on it to encourage me to drink throughout the day and find it really helps! If you don’t want to buy a special bottle, you can use one you have and put three or four elastic bands around it. Every time you refill it, remove a band until they’re all gone. If you’d rather digital reminders, the free app, “Daily Water Drink Reminder” lets you record your water intake and will send you notifications when you need to take a sip!

Stop scrolling!

The first thing I did was face my cell phone addiction by finding out just how much time I waste every day on mindless scrolling. iPhone users can go to “settings,” then “screentime” to see the (shocking) number. You can use the “downtime” feature to give yourself time to wind down before bed without notifications or access to social media. Say, between the hours of 10PM and 7AM. Or you can set specific time limits for individual apps. I set a goal of spending only 30 minutes a day on Instagram. When you reach the limit, you’re cut off. It’s quite the eye-opener. For Android users “digital wellbeing” works similarly.

Read more!

I’m really into audio books and podcasts, but there’s nothing like a physical book, and I’ve had the same one sitting on my nightstand for all of 2020. So I’ve decided to pick it back up before bed, building 15 to 20 minutes of reading into my nighttime routine. It helps keep me off my phone and fall asleep faster. This idea may seem counterintuitive, but try following #bookstagram accounts on social media for inspiration and to find your next read.

I know New Year’s resolutions get a bad rap, but what better time to evaluate what is and what isn’t working in your life than the start of a whole new year? And why not at least try to take steps to improve yourself? We’re all a work in progress! Find me on Facebook and let me know what your goals are for the new year and if you share any of mine!

-Mary