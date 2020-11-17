Master it with Mary: “Editing” my messy spice cabinet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The hugely popular Netflix show, The Home Edit, is inspiring people everywhere to de-clutter, organize, and make their space more functional and visually pleasing.  

Just watching an episode where professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin clean out a celebrity client’s closet will cleanse your mind and soul and have you looking at your home with a far more critical eye. That’s why I embarked on a mission to take what I’ve learned from the show and apply it to my over-stuffed spice/cooking ingredient/vitamins/junk cabinet. I consider myself a relatively neat and tidy person, but this cabinet is anything but. A recipe calling for nutmeg could result in a hunt so frustrating, I abandon the project altogether and never open a cook book ever again. OK, that was a bit dramatic, but you get the point. Here we go! 

STEP 1: Take everything out. Wipe out cabinets. 

STEP 2: “Edit.” Get rid of expired items. Donate unneeded items. Store duplicates. 

STEP 3: Categorize. Either by item type or by color.  

STEP 4: Contain. Invest in organizational containers. Airtight bins for sugar/flour and a spice rack to better utilize space.  

STEP 5: Create “zone.” Make sure everything is visible, with the most commonly used items easily accessible. 

Happy organizing!

