Master it with Mary: “Editing” my messy spice cabinet

Just watching an episode where professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin clean out a celebrity client’s closet will cleanse your mind and soul and have you looking at your home with a far more critical eye. That’s why I embarked on a mission to take what I’ve learned from the show and apply it to my over-stuffed spice/cooking ingredient/vitamins/junk cabinet. I consider myself a relatively neat and tidy person, but this cabinet is anything but. A recipe calling for nutmeg could result in a hunt so frustrating, I abandon the project altogether and never open a cook book ever again. OK, that was a bit dramatic, but you get the point. Here we go!

STEP 1: Take everything out. Wipe out cabinets.

STEP 2: “Edit.” Get rid of expired items. Donate unneeded items. Store duplicates.

STEP 3: Categorize. Either by item type or by color.

STEP 4: Contain. Invest in organizational containers. Airtight bins for sugar/flour and a spice rack to better utilize space.

STEP 5: Create “zone.” Make sure everything is visible, with the most commonly used items easily accessible.

Happy organizing!