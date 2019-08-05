Live Now
Massive battery storage project in the works for Northern New York

(NEWS10) — A large-scale battery storage project is in the works for Northern New York. The project is estimated to cost $30 million and it is designed to help support renewable energy mandates that were recently signed into law by Governor Cuomo.

Under the new Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the goal is zero carbon emissions from the electricity sector by 2040.

The 20 megawatt project in the Franklin County Town of Chateaugay will include a one-hour lithium-ion battery that will absorb excess energy and store it for later use.

Construction is expected to start in October with operation slated for June 2020.

