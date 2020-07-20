Massachusetts woman dies after motorcycle crash

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire District Attorney says a Florida, Mass. woman died in a motorcycle collision on Route 2 in North Adams on Saturday. The DA’s Office says at approximately 5 p.m. Darryl Rougeau, 42, lost control of the 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating about one half-mile east of the Hairpin turn.

His passenger, Kristen Rougeau, 38, died after being ejected from the motorcycle. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

EMS transported Darryl Rougeau to Berkshire Medical Center North. Hospital personnel treated his
injuries and released him.

