Massachusetts woman accused of stealing vehicle, arrested on Thruway

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Djeny Janvier, 45, of Canton, Massachusetts, has been arrested after the New York State Police say she stole a car. She was stopped on the Thruway after State Police received a be on the lookout for a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee stolen out of Massachusetts.

Troopers say when they pulled the vehicle over, Janvier became combative and gave police a false name. She also stated the owner of the vehicle gave her permission to use it. The owner of the Jeep said that she did not give her permission and didn’t know who Janvier was.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Obstructing Governmental Administration 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Janvier was arraigned and released on her own recognizance and is due back in court August 24.

