Massachusetts Treasurer warns of Lottery text scam

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is warning Massachusetts residents of a Lottery text scam.

The texts say, “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news.” Do not respond to those text messages says the Treasurer.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.