Massachusetts Treasurer offers digital financial resources amid outbreak

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment is launching a new digital tool for residents under financial strain because of coronavirus.

Attempting to give useful economic information to families, the Economic Empowerment Office’s new page features timely and free resources, like instructions for identifying scams and filing for unemployment.

“This website is designed to offer resources that will assist everyone with everyday life challenges.” Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg

