Massachusetts travel guidelines updated to support COVID-19 response

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced new COVID-19 public health guidelines on travel and transportation.

Effective Wednesday, July 1, all travelers arriving to Massachusetts, including residents returning home, are instructed to self-quarantine for 14-days. This guidance does not apply to travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York or New Jersey. Additionally, workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt from this directive.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts.

All visitors and residents of Massachusetts are also reminded that the use of masks or face coverings in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others remains required.

Here’s a list of states where masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible:

California Connecticut Delaware Hawaii Illinois Kansas Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island Virginia Washington

These new guidelines replace previously announced Massachusetts travel guidance. For national travel information, please visit www.travel.state.gov.

Reopening Phase II mandatory safety standards, recommended best practices and a checklist for operators of lodgings. Permitted to open: Phase II, Step 1, June 8th.

“Lodging” includes hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfast accommodations, and all other short-term residential rentals including those arranged through on-line hosting platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO.

Ballrooms, meeting rooms, function halls, and all other indoor or outdoor event facilities must remain closed. Lodging operators are not permitted to host weddings, business events, or other organized gatherings of any kind.

On-site restaurants, pools, gyms, spas, golf courses, and other amenities co-located with the lodging operation may operate only as these categories are authorized to operate elsewhere in the Commonwealth and subject to the COVID-19 safety rules that apply to free-standing facilities of the same sort. Lodging operators must consult the Massachusetts Reopening website to review these additional sector-specific safety standards.

Lodging operators must inform guests at the time a reservation is made and at check-in of the Commonwealth’s policy urging travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Massachusetts from out of state.

Operators of unstaffed, individual unit lodging facilities such as short-term home or apartment rentals are required to comply with the hygiene standards specified below including cleaning requirements and minimum periods of separation between rentals.