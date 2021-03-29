Massachusetts teen arraigned on first degree murder charge following Berkshire County homicide

ADAMS, M.A. (NEWS10) – 17-year-old Angel Nieves was arraigned on first degree murder charges in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday following a homicide in Adams last week.

The arraignment comes days after 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez was found dead last Thursday.

“The victim was killed via a gunshot wound to the head,” said Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

While the defendant is still a juvenile, he will be tried as an adult under Massachusetts law.

“My office will be presenting this matter to a Grand Jury and seeking an indictment,” Harrington said.

The district attorney says the building where the shooting took place is known by law enforcement.

“There are drugs bought and sold in that particular location,” she explained.

Neighbors in the area of the homicide say they’re concerned with some of the troubling things that have been happening in the neighborhood.

“It’s such a quiet little town, it’s scary as heck,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

That neighbor has lived in Adams for four years, and was shocked to see crime scene units responding to the scene last week.

“Came back from the store and they were dragging a body bag down the outside stairs. That really, it all really got sent home then,” he said.

Nieves pleaded not guilty to the first degree murder charges and will be held without bail. The case will be sent up to Superior Court.