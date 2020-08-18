Massachusetts takes steps to redo virus-ravaged vets’ home

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts in May 2018, where dozens of residents died from the coronavirus during the 2020 pandemic. (Patrick Johnson / The Republican / AP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (NEWS10/AP) — A capital project to revamp the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke is underway, with a vendor selected to start work in order to meet an April 2021 grant application deadline.

The contract for the Rapid Planning Phase of the expedited capital project consists of identifying a sustainable and public health-centered roadmap to potential upgrades. The Massachusetts Office of Administration and Finance announced Monday that it had selected engineering firm Payette to conduct a 12-week assessment of what’s needed to renovate the veterans’ care center.

“This capital improvement project provides an opportunity to reimagine the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to meet the current and future needs of our rapidly diversifying veteran population,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “It’s a critical priority for the Commonwealth as we seek to ensure the heroes who have served our country are able to access the very best care possible.”

The assessment will look at cost estimates, financing options, and realistic timelines for regulatory approvals, design, and construction. Refreshing the facility will include installation air purification units and other efforts to control potential infections going forward.

The facility was the site of one of the nation’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term care establishment, as 76 aging and sick residents died there after contracting the virus. An independent investigation released June 24, 2020, said the home’s leadership made “substantial errors and failures” as the disease began to spread. Massachusetts’ Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena told reporters he was asked to resign ahead of the release of the report.

