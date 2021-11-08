Massachusetts State Police investigating detainee death

BERKSHIRE, Mass (NEWS10) – According to the Massachusetts State Police, they are investigating the Sunday, November 7 death of a detainee at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office found an unresponsive detainee shortly after 4 p.m on Sunday, November 7.

County Ambulance responded and transported the individual to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced the individual deceased. According to Chief Medical Examiner, the early evidence suggests that the death is because of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney responded to the scene and are leading a full investigation into the death.