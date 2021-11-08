Massachusetts State Police investigating detainee death

News
Posted: / Updated:

BERKSHIRE, Mass (NEWS10) – According to the Massachusetts State Police, they are investigating the Sunday, November 7 death of a detainee at the Berkshire County House of Correction. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office found an unresponsive detainee shortly after 4 p.m on Sunday, November 7.

County Ambulance responded and transported the individual to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced the individual deceased. According to Chief Medical Examiner, the early evidence suggests that the death is because of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play. 

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney responded to the scene and are leading a full investigation into the death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS_2022

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19