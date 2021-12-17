Massachusetts State Police implementing body-camera program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts State Police completed the implementation of the Department’s body-camera program. As of December 16, all MSP members have been assigned body cameras and been trained in their operation and relevant Department policy.

The program was initially announced as part of a series of reforms first introduced in April 2018. Body-worn cameras have been assigned to every Trooper, and departmental policy governs the use and criteria for activation of the body cameras.

Additionally, the Department’s implementation of its cruiser camera program is nearing completion. As of this December 17 week, cameras have been installed in approximately 800 Department cruisers, with an additional 200 cruisers scheduled to be outfitted with cruiser mounted cameras.

“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”