Massachusetts State Police implementing body-camera program

News
Posted: / Updated:
massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts State Police completed the implementation of the Department’s body-camera program.  As of December 16, all MSP members have been assigned body cameras and been trained in their operation and relevant Department policy.

The program was initially announced as part of a series of reforms first introduced in April 2018. Body-worn cameras have been assigned to every Trooper, and departmental policy governs the use and criteria for activation of the body cameras.

Additionally, the Department’s implementation of its cruiser camera program is nearing completion. As of this December 17 week, cameras have been installed in approximately 800 Department cruisers, with an additional 200 cruisers scheduled to be outfitted with cruiser mounted cameras. 

“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19