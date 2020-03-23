Massachusetts reports four more deaths from COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says four more coronavirus victims bring the death toll in the state to nine.

Two women in their 70s—from Essex and Worcester Counties—and two men—one in his 60s from Suffolk County and one in his 80s from Norfolk County—have died from COVID-19-related illness since Sunday.

All four had been hospitalized, suffering from underlying health conditions.

The nine victims range in age from their 50s to their 90s. They hailed from Berkshire, Suffolk, Hampden, Norfolk, Worcester, Essex, and Middlesex Counties.

As of Monday afternoon, 8,922 Massachusetts residents have been tested, with 777 positive diagnoses.

Added testing at several additional commercial labs has increased tests in Massachusetts, with nearly 3000 new tests since Sunday. Expanding testing capacity remains a focus of health officials in the state.

There have been over 33,400 cases confirmed in the U.S., and more than 400 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LATEST STORIES: