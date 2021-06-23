Massachusetts reaches goal of 4.1M residents fully vaccinated

BOSTON (AP/WWLP) — Massachusetts has reached its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million residents against the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

“Today, we have hit our administration’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 M residents,” Baker wrote on Twitter. “This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated.”

Today, we have hit our administration's goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 M residents. This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated.



Our goal remains getting everyone who wants a vaccine one. pic.twitter.com/rXKjvgikDV — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 22, 2021

The state’s population is about 6.9 million, according to the Census Bureau.

Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association in a statement to 22News said this milestone should serve as an opportunity to recognize the power of these vaccines and the extraordinary difference they have already made within our healthcare organizations and our communities.

“We need look no further than total COVID-19 hospitalizations, which now stand at just 100 statewide. Our work is not done, however. Our providers will continue to do everything in their power to educate and vaccinate as many community members and caregivers as possible, for as long as COVID-19 looms.” Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Baker’s announcement came on the same day the White House acknowledged that President Joe Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Massachusetts has been closing its mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller, more targeted vaccination clinics. There are still about 900 locations in the state to get a shot.

Baker has said that variants, including the delta variant, now pose the greatest risk to the state.

The Hynes Convention Center in Boston is ending vaccination efforts on Tuesday; the Natick Mall site is closing Wednesday; and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston is closing on Sunday.

The mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium has already closed.