Massachusetts police officer buys two women groceries after alleged shoplifting incident

Mass. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts police officer is getting praise after declining to charge two women that were allegedly trying to steal groceries. Instead, he decided to buy them Christmas dinner.

Officer Matt Lima responded to reports of shoplifting on December 20 where two women with two young children were reportedly accused of putting groceries into bags without paying.

When the women said they were struggling and trying to provide Christmas dinner for the children, Lima said he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy the $250 in grocery gift cards.

