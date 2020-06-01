Massachusetts opens adult cannabis dispensaries for curbside pickup

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)–Massachusetts, in their Phase One re-opening allowed cannabis dispensaries to once again sell to adults. On Memorial Day, May 25th, curbside pick up began at Berkshire Roots in Pittsfield and at other dispensaries across the state.

CEO of Berkshire Roots, James Winokur, explained how the new system works. Everyone in the car must be at least 21 with a valid I.D., all sales are made at the point of transaction, and they take debit cards only at curbside, Winokur says.

If there is a problem with the debit card machines curbside, customers park and go inside one at a time and can use cash to pay.

When placing an order online, customers pick a window of time to pick up orders. Winokur says online ordering opens at 9 a.m., and the morning time slots fill quickly. Once in line at the curbside, customers can expect to wait around 20 minutes.

Berkshire Roots is expanding, and the CEO says they should be opening their East Boston location around July.

