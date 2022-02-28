ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With March being Women’s History Month, and with some still getting the short end of the stick despite outnumbering men in most states, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report Monday on 2022’s best and worst states for women. To find the nation’s most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared them across 25 key metrics. Data sets ranged from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventative health to the female homicide rate.

New York ranked third overall in the report, with Massachusetts taking the top spot. Vermont was not far behind, coming in sixth. A full list of rankings is shown on the interactive map below.

“As we move into a policy environment in which state-level laws and regulations are increasingly important, women should consider how these policies address the kinds of issues that tend to affect their careers and lives most directly,” said Julie Novkov, Interim Dean at the University at Albany, SUNY. “Women do better in environments where they have pay equity, support for women’s health and reproductive concerns, and support for families from infants to the aged.”

Best states for women

Overall Rank State Total Score Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being Women’s Health Care & Safety 1 Massachusetts 74.61 3 1 2 Minnesota 72.55 1 6 3 New York 72.26 5 4 4 Hawaii 71.66 9 3 5 District of Columbia 70.55 2 10 6 Vermont 70.08 6 7 7 Maryland 67.92 12 8 8 Iowa 67.77 4 16 9 Washington 67.35 7 14 10 Rhode Island 67.31 11 9 11 Connecticut 66.93 16 2 12 Maine 66.48 13 12 13 Wisconsin 65.98 8 19 14 Delaware 65.46 10 21 15 New Jersey 63.10 26 5 16 Illinois 61.33 20 11 17 California 61.24 18 13 18 Virginia 60.50 17 18 19 Oregon 59.12 24 17 20 Michigan 58.36 14 27 21 New Hampshire 58.28 29 15 22 North Dakota 58.14 23 22 23 Colorado 58.04 19 24 24 Nebraska 55.55 30 23 25 South Dakota 54.84 21 31 26 Pennsylvania 54.79 33 20 27 Florida 54.68 27 25 28 Montana 54.66 22 30 29 Kentucky 53.73 25 32 30 Tennessee 53.72 15 42 31 North Carolina 52.04 31 29 32 Ohio 50.89 36 28 33 Arizona 50.69 32 34 34 Utah 49.29 41 26 35 Nevada 49.00 28 45 36 Indiana 48.56 37 37 37 New Mexico 47.97 34 39 38 Wyoming 46.91 38 40 39 West Virginia 46.60 35 43 40 Kansas 45.96 42 35 41 Missouri 45.55 40 41 42 Alaska 44.95 39 44 43 Georgia 43.34 44 36 44 Texas 42.52 43 38 45 Idaho 41.61 48 33 46 Mississippi 38.44 45 49 47 Louisiana 38.26 46 48 48 South Carolina 37.35 49 46 49 Arkansas 35.29 47 51 50 Alabama 35.28 51 47 51 Oklahoma 34.53 50 50 Source: Wallethub

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center, Council for Community and Economic Research, American Express OPEN, U.S. New & World Report, United Health Foundation, United States Mortality Database and WalletHub research.