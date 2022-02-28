ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With March being Women’s History Month, and with some still getting the short end of the stick despite outnumbering men in most states, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report Monday on 2022’s best and worst states for women. To find the nation’s most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared them across 25 key metrics. Data sets ranged from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventative health to the female homicide rate.

New York ranked third overall in the report, with Massachusetts taking the top spot. Vermont was not far behind, coming in sixth. A full list of rankings is shown on the interactive map below.

“As we move into a policy environment in which state-level laws and regulations are increasingly important, women should consider how these policies address the kinds of issues that tend to affect their careers and lives most directly,” said Julie Novkov, Interim Dean at the University at Albany, SUNY. “Women do better in environments where they have pay equity, support for women’s health and reproductive concerns, and support for families from infants to the aged.”

Best states for women

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being Women’s Health Care & Safety 
1Massachusetts74.6131
2Minnesota72.5516
3New York72.2654
4Hawaii71.6693
5District of Columbia70.55210
6Vermont70.0867
7Maryland67.92128
8Iowa67.77416
9Washington67.35714
10Rhode Island67.31119
11Connecticut66.93162
12Maine66.481312
13Wisconsin65.98819
14Delaware65.461021
15New Jersey63.10265
16Illinois61.332011
17California61.241813
18Virginia60.501718
19Oregon59.122417
20Michigan58.361427
21New Hampshire58.282915
22North Dakota58.142322
23Colorado58.041924
24Nebraska55.553023
25South Dakota54.842131
26Pennsylvania54.793320
27Florida54.682725
28Montana54.662230
29Kentucky53.732532
30Tennessee53.721542
31North Carolina52.043129
32Ohio50.893628
33Arizona50.693234
34Utah49.294126
35Nevada49.002845
36Indiana48.563737
37New Mexico47.973439
38Wyoming46.913840
39West Virginia46.603543
40Kansas45.964235
41Missouri45.554041
42Alaska44.953944
43Georgia43.344436
44Texas42.524338
45Idaho41.614833
46Mississippi38.444549
47Louisiana38.264648
48South Carolina37.354946
49Arkansas35.294751
50Alabama35.285147
51Oklahoma34.535050
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Education Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Violence Policy Center, Council for Community and Economic Research, American Express OPEN, U.S. New & World Report, United Health Foundation, United States Mortality Database and WalletHub research.